2 Charged With Murder of Hartford Man Who Died After Assault

Two people have been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal assault in Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers found Antonio Tosado-Lopez, 38, of Hartford, when they responded to the back of 700 Park St. to investigate the report of an unconscious man.

He had blunt force facial trauma and Hartford Fire treated him until EMS arrived.

Tosado-Lopez was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead almost immediately after he arrived, officials said.

Tosado-Lopez's death was originally categorized as suspicious as police worked to determine what happened to him. Authorities said he wasn't shot and wasn't stabbed. It is believed he was assaulted by someone's hands and maybe feet.

Police recovered video and said it appears the assault was targeted.

Within hours, police located what they called a suspect vehicle. While recovering it, they identified and located two suspects who were taken into custody and charged.

Jaquan Devon Davis, 32, of Hartford, and Colin Campbell, 35, also of Hartford, were both charged with murder, criminal liability/murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Bond was set at $1.5 million.

This marks the 31st homicide in Hartford this year.

