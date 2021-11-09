2 Children Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crash in Fairfield

Two children were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a school bus crashed off the road into a tree in Fairfield, fire officials said.

When crews arrived the bus, which hit the tree then caught fire in the 500 block of Mt. Laurel Road, was already empty, according to Assistant Fire Chief Roger Caisse. Crews put out the fire without issue.

The two children were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Their parents were called and took care of their children themselves, Caisse said

It is not clear if the driver was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.