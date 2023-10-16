Cirque du Soleil

2 Cirque du Soleil shows coming to Conn. in April

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Two Cirque du Soleil shows are coming to Connecticut this upcoming April and general tickets will be on sale next week.

Bazzar

The show Bazzar will be in Hartford from April 6 through May 5.

It will be performed under the Big Top at Market Street and this will be the first time Bazzar is in Hartford.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Cirque du Soleil describes the show as a "journey into an eclectic performance lab of infinite creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers, and musicians contrive an awe-inspiring spectacle — one full of utter chaos and uplifting beauty."

The show features contortion, duo trapeze, hair suspension, and fire manipulation, among other acts.

More information about Bazzar can be found here.

Local

New Hartford 24 mins ago

New Hartford man charged with murder of wife appears in court

connecticut schools 1 hour ago

Amity Regional High School dismissing early because of downed power lines

Corteo

The show Corteo is returning to Bridgeport from April 11 to April 14.

Corteo will perform six shows at the Total Mortgage Arena.

The show is described by Cirque du Soleil as a joyous procession and a festive parade imagined by a clown.

Acts in the show include aerial acts on giant chandeliers, crystal glasses and Tibetan bowls, duo straps, a helium dance and teeterboard.

More information about Corteo can be found here.

Tickets are available for both shows for Club Cirque members on Monday. General tickets will go on sale on October 23.

This article tagged under:

Cirque du SoleilHartfordBridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us