2 Correction Officers Treated for Smoke Inhalation After Fire at Cheshire Correctional Institution

Two correction officers were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire was set at Cheshire Correctional Institution on Saturday.

Dept. of Correction officials said individuals under supervision at Cheshire Correctional Institution deliberately set a fire inside of their cell.

Officers responded immediately and found flames coming from the cell. Authorities said officers used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire and safely evacuated the unit.

According to investigators, it appears an electrical outlet in the wall was used to set a bedsheet on fire.

The on-site medical team evaluated staff and the incarcerated population, officials said. The two officers who suffered from smoke inhalation were treated and have been discharged from the hospital, they added.

The investigation is ongoing.