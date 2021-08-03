2 Dead, 1 Injured After Wrong-Way Crash in Windsor

Two people have died and one person is injured after a wrong-way crash in Windsor on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Windsor Avenue (Route 159) at Park Avenue (Route 178) around 4:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they extricated and rendered aid to three people who were injured with assistance of citizens. Two of the three injured people were unresponsive, authorities added.

One of the cars then caught on fire as a result of the accident, police said.

According to investigators, a Chevy Malibu was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Windsor Avenue as it approached the intersection of Park Avenue. A Jeep Compass was turning south onto Windsor Avenue from Park Avenue and was struck by the Malibu, they added.

The driver of the Jeep Compass has been identified by police as 51-year-old Remicia Francis, of Windsor. Francis was later pronounced dead at the hospital, officers added.

The front seat passenger of the Chevy Malibu, identified as 42-year-old Corey Mackey, of Hartford, also died at the hospital, investigators said.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu sustained serious injuries and is reported to be in serious condition at the hospital, authorities added.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.