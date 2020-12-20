2 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting at Bridgeport Sports Bar

Two people have died and two others are injured after a shooting at a sports bar in Bridgeport early Sunday morning.

Police said shots were fired at Mango'z Sports Bar on Connecticut Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found three gunshot victims who were transported by paramedics to Bridgeport Hospital. A fourth gunshot victim arrived at Bridgeport Hospital by a private vehicle, they added.

According to police, a 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the hospital. Their identities have not been released.

Authorities said a 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries from gunshot wounds, but is expected to survive and a 21-year-old man sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries.

Officers who initially responded to the scene were met by a large, uncooperative crowd, police said. Assistance was called in from Stratford Police and the Connecticut State Police to help with crowd control at the crime scene and at Bridgeport Hospital, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police at (203) 576-TIPS.