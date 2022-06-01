2 Dead, 2 Injured in Head-On Crash on Route 82 Connector in Haddam

Two people are dead and two others are injured after a head-on crash on the Route 82 connector in Haddam on Tuesday afternoon.

State police said a woman in her 80s was driving a Toyota Highlander the wrong way on the Route 82 connector around 3 p.m. when she collided with a Ford E350.

According to state police, the two vehicles collided head-on and both sustained disabling damage.

Investigators said the driver of the Toyota Highlander, later identified as 82-year-old Patricia Tucker, of New Haven, and her passenger, later identified as 83-year-old Berthina Mcnair, of East Haven, both died of their injuries.

The driver of the Ford E350 was transported to Middlesex Hospital to be treated for suspected injuries and a passenger in his vehicle, identified as another 22-year-old Hamden man, was taken to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar for treatment of serious injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Rochette at Troop F in Westbrook at (860) 399-2100.