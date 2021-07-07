2 Dead After Crash in Manchester

Two people have died after a crash in Manchester on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Tolland Turnpike and Oakland Street shortly before 11 p.m. after getting a report of a crash with injuries.

When crews arrived, they said they found a two-vehicle crash with substantial damage to both vehicles and the drivers of both vehicles had serious injuries.

According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles, described as a 41-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, described by authorities as a 44-year-old man, was transported to Hartford Hospital where he later died, officers said.

The identities of both drivers are being withheld pending next of kin notifications.

There were no other occupants in either vehicle, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Officer Daniel Roberts at (860) 645-5560.