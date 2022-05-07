Father and Son Killed in Mendon, Mass. Crash That Sent Car Into Water

A father and son are dead after a two-vehicle crash that sent one car into the water Friday night in Mendon, Massachusetts.

Authorities responded to the crash on Uxbridge Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. to find one of the cars submerged in Nipmuc Pond.

A dive team was deployed to rescue two people who were trapped inside the car. Authorities confirmed on Saturday that the two occupants died.

Authorities say the other vehicle involved was a large car carrier. The driver of that vehicle was not injured, authorities said.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Saturday afternoon that the victims were a father and son, but added that they would not be publicly identified until family members had been notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.