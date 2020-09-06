2 Dead After Crash in New Haven

Two people have died after a car accident in New Haven Sunday morning.

New Haven police and fire responded to a single car accident on Middletown Avenue near Front Street just after 1 a.m.

"Two occupants of the crashed vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene," said Captain Anthony Duff.

The crash remains under investigation by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team.

According to investigators, officers are still at the scene and the intersection remains closed.

Witnesses who have not already spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.