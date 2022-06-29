2 Dead After Separate Motorcycle Crashes in Newtown

Two deadly motorcycle crashes in Newtown this weekend are under investigation.

Police said the first motorcycle crash happened on June 24 at about 11 p.m. The crash happened on Riverside Road.

Officials said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 24-year-old Ryan Smith of Enfield.

Authorities said a witness is cooperating with police and no charges are anticipated.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The second crash happened on June 25 at about 5:15 p.m. The motorcycle vs. car crash happened on Sugar Street near Dodgingtown Road.

The motorcyclist, identified as 25-year-old Harvey Lopez, of New Haven, was taken to Danbury Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The car driver remained at the scene and is being cooperative with police.

Both crashes are under investigation by the Newtown Police Accident Reconstruction Team.