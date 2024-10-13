2 dead in fiery crash in Burlington

Two people were killed in a crash in Burlington late Saturday night.

A car was traveling on Johnnycake Mountain Road just after 11 p.m. when it veered off the road and hit a mailbox and then a tree, according to state police.

The car caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

The driver and a passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

State police have not released the identity of either of the victims.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Domenic DiNunzio at (860) 626-7900 ext. 5029, or by email at domenic.dinunzio@ct.gov.