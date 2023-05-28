Middlebury

2 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on I-84 East in Middlebury

Two people have died after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 84 east in Middlebury early Sunday morning.

State police said 22-year-old Leticia Dourado, of Waterbury, was driving on I-84 east near exit 17 around 3 a.m. when a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the highway hit her head-on.

The driver of the vehicle going westbound in the eastbound lanes was identified as 45-year-old Mathew Lean Marquis, of Woodbury.

According to state police, both Dourado and Marquis were killed in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Thomas #1078 at Troop A at (203) 267-2000 or peter.thomas@ct.gov.

The crash remains under investigation.

