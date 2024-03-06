West Hartford

2 displaced after apartment fire in West Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Two people are displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in West Hartford Wednesday night.

The fire department said they were called to Steven Street at about 7:15 p.m.

Responding firefighters were met with smoke coming from the back of a two-story apartment complex.

Crews encountered a working fire and called for backup. Authorities said everyone made it out of the apartment safely and no injuries were reported.

A resident of an adjacent apartment was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Several fire agencies responded to the scene. Fire officials believe the apartment is uninhabitable, and the Red Cross was called in to help those residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

