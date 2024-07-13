2 dogs abandoned in Manchester

Manchester Animal Control is looking for whoever left two dogs tied to a pole at a basketball court Saturday.
The dogs were abandoned near 29 Cottage Street, according to animal control officials.
Anyone with information is asked to call the animal control office at (860) 645-5516.
As of now, they are not looking for anyone to adopt the dogs, they are only looking for the person or people responsible for abandoning them.
