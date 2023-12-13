Middletown

2 dogs and one cat died during house fire in Middletown

By Lia Holmes

NBC Connecticut

A single-family home caught fire and was heavily damaged in the Westfield section of Middletown at around 4:30 p.m. this Wednesday.

The firefighters responded to a call about a home with smoke coming from it and crews instantly encountered fire.

No one was home when the blaze broke out, although the family owned three pets who ultimately died.

Firefighters had a challenging time putting out the flames since there were no hydrants around the area, making it difficult to get water to the residence.

Country Club Road between Preston Avenue and the Meriden town line were closed as crews worked to put out the fire. The area is now reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
