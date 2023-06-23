2 drive-by shootings in Middletown believed to be related: police

Police are investigating two drive-by shootings that occurred within twenty-four hours of each other in Middletown.

The first shooting happened around 8:40 Thursday night on the 100 block of Woodbury Circle.

According to police, a person was walking on the sidewalk with a 2-year-old family member when a vehicle came by and someone from inside fired shots at them.

The next day, around 3:30 p.m., a similar incident occurred on Inverness Lane, where someone from inside a vehicle fired shots into the front of a residence and then sped off.

No one was struck by gunfire during either incident. It's believed that these two shootings are connected to each other.

Anyone with any information on either shooting is asked to contact Middletown Police Detective Magnano at 860-638-4149, Detective Spedding at 860-638-4153, or the Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140.