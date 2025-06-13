2 drivers arrested after road rage incident, crash in Trumbull

Police arrested two drivers after a road rage incident in Trumbull on Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Route 25 and Route 111, according to police.

Witnesses told officers the drivers got into a fight and hit each others windshields with objects before driving quickly down the street.

At one point, one of the drivers made a quick U-turn on Route 111 and drove in the wrong direction, eventually crashing into the other car, police said.

Both cars were disabled and had to be towed from the scene.

The drivers, two men ages 53 and 32, were both arrested and charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and other related motor vehicle charges, according to police.