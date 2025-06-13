Trumbull

2 drivers arrested after road rage incident, crash in Trumbull

Trumbull Police

Police arrested two drivers after a road rage incident in Trumbull on Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Route 25 and Route 111, according to police.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Witnesses told officers the drivers got into a fight and hit each others windshields with objects before driving quickly down the street.

At one point, one of the drivers made a quick U-turn on Route 111 and drove in the wrong direction, eventually crashing into the other car, police said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Both cars were disabled and had to be towed from the scene.

The drivers, two men ages 53 and 32, were both arrested and charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and other related motor vehicle charges, according to police.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us