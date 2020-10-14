2 East Hartford Police Officers Accused of Trying to Bill Contractor for Hours Never Worked

Two East Hartford police officers are on administrative leave and face criminal charges over allegations that they tried to bill a contractor for hours they did not work.

According to East Hartford police, the investigation began on August 4 when a private-duty contractor contacted the department with concerns about a billing discrepancy for police services hired for a road construction project. The contractor reported that officers at the site required payment authorization signatures for hours they did not work, police said in a media release.

Police said the officer involved, Sgt. Ian Allison and Officer Robert Jones, have been placed on administrative leave. They are facing charges of criminal attempt at second-degree larceny.

East Hartford Police Department

Allison is a 21-year veteran of the force, and Jones a 24-year veteran. Both turned themselves in on Wednesday and were released on a promise to appear. They are scheduled for court on October 27.

The East Hartford Police Internal Affairs Division is conducting an internal investigation.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the police union for comment.