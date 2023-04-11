Bristol tragedy

2 Fallen Bristol Officers to be Added to Memorial in Washington, D.C.

By Michael Fuller

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of fallen officers are being added to a memorial in Washington, D.C. this week including Bristol Police Department's Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Lt. Demonte and Sgt. Hamzy were killed in an ambush attack in October and are still being remembered for their service.

Demonte, 35, was from North Haven and was a husband and father of two with a third born this year. He was a 10-and-a-half year veteran of the Bristol Police Department.

Hamzy, 34, was born in Bristol and went to Bristol Eastern High School. He was with the department for eight years and served as a long-time advisor for the Bristol Police Explorer Cadet Program.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Continuing Coverage

Middletown Mar 30

Middletown Baseball Team Honors Fallen Bristol Police Lt. DeMonte With Uniform Patch

Bristol Mar 30

Bristol Officer Iurato to Be Inducted Into National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame

Bristol Mar 9

Wife of Fallen Bristol Police Lt. Dustin DeMonte Gives Birth

Both officers are among the 556 fallen heroes that are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Their names will be read aloud during a vigil next month.

The carver said it is an honor to serve the fallen and their families.

"It's just it's a huge honor to be able to do it. I get to memorialize all these people that sacrificed and kept our community safe," Tim Johnston, of Virginia, said.

"And the families affected behind each name and the agencies and departments that have been affected by each name that is being engraved is much bigger than their ability to engrave," said Chief Executive Officer of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Marcia Ferranto.

The memorial added a $2 million expansion that will allow more names to be added in the coming years. The expansion will last through 2065 when more room will have to be added.

This article tagged under:

Bristol tragedyDustin Demontealex hamzy
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us