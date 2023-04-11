2 Fallen Bristol Officers to be Added to Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of fallen officers are being added to a memorial in Washington, D.C. this week including Bristol Police Department's Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Lt. Demonte and Sgt. Hamzy were killed in an ambush attack in October and are still being remembered for their service.

Demonte, 35, was from North Haven and was a husband and father of two with a third born this year. He was a 10-and-a-half year veteran of the Bristol Police Department.

Hamzy, 34, was born in Bristol and went to Bristol Eastern High School. He was with the department for eight years and served as a long-time advisor for the Bristol Police Explorer Cadet Program.

Both officers are among the 556 fallen heroes that are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Their names will be read aloud during a vigil next month.

The carver said it is an honor to serve the fallen and their families.

"It's just it's a huge honor to be able to do it. I get to memorialize all these people that sacrificed and kept our community safe," Tim Johnston, of Virginia, said.

"And the families affected behind each name and the agencies and departments that have been affected by each name that is being engraved is much bigger than their ability to engrave," said Chief Executive Officer of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Marcia Ferranto.

The memorial added a $2 million expansion that will allow more names to be added in the coming years. The expansion will last through 2065 when more room will have to be added.