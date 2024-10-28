2 firefighters injured as Hawthorne Fire continues for an eighth day

Two firefighters were injured while they were helping battle the Hawthorne Fire over the weekend and the fire is continuing to burn for an eighth day. Loved ones and first responders are also coming together on Monday to lay a fallen Wethersfield firefighter to rest.

Berlin's fire chief said the weather conditions on Sunday improved with the winds dying down. It kept leaves from blowing and spreading the fire. Their watering operations are also fully operational now at the top and south side of the mountain.

"All of our heavy equipment work has been done, dozer lines have been put in, our fire breaks are in place, and all our contingencies are now there to protect the rest of the mountain so now the crews can concentrate on extinguishing the fire," said Berlin Fire Department Chief Jonn Massirio.

According to Massirio, two firefighters were injured over the weekend, but are expected to be okay. One hurt his finger and the other hurt his foot after slipping and falling.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"You know, it just goes to show how dangerous it is to be out there in the woods on that terrain and it also emphasizes that we need to have the public's continued support in helping us by not burning in their yards, by obeying the statewide ban in parks and on public ground and just being really careful in general about ignition sources," Massirio said.

As of Sunday morning, almost a quarter of a million gallons of water have been dispersed on the fire.

Looking ahead to the new week, the temperatures will get warmer and that combined with the lower humidity may cause additional problems.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says a statewide burn ban remains in effect in Connecticut. That means there is no burning in any state parks, forests or other state-owned public lands. The ban prohibits the use of outdoor grills, firepits, and campfires and the kindling and use of flame. It also includes smoking and using lighters outdoors.

A state of emergency was also declared due to critical fire weather conditions. A red flag warning has also been issued for Sunday and people are being asked to avoid burning anything outside in order to prevent more brush fires from forming.

In a news conference Friday night, fire officials said hot ash from an abandoned campfire is likely what sparked the massive brush fire on Monday night. Crews said someone was likely up on the mountain camping or hiking and tried to put out the fire, but hot ash likely got out and that's what started the spread of the fire.

Officials said they don't believe it was malicious and the area is very popular for hiking and camping.

The fire has flared up a couple of times since Thursday night with wind gusts and dropping temperatures. Fire officials said it has burned 130 acres.

Remembering Wethersfield Volunteer Firefighter Robert Sharkevich Sr.

The fire turned tragic on Tuesday night when a Wethersfield firefighter died while responding to the fire.

Wethersfield Volunteer Firefighter Robert Sharkevich Sr., 66, died on Tuesday after a utility task vehicle carrying four firefighters rolled over on a trail while working to contain the massive brush fire on Lamentation Mountain, which is now known as the Hawthorne fire.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that he died of a blunt impact injury to the head and neck, and his death was ruled an accident.

“Firefighter Robert Sharkevich’s dedication to the safety of our community is nothing less than heroic,” Gov. Ned Lamont said on social media.

Three other firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening and they have been released.

“We are truly heartbroken at the tragic passing of Wethersfield Firefighter, Robert E. Sharkevich Sr. His dedication and bravery will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the Wethersfield Fire Department," Wethersfield Mayor Ken Lesser said in a statement.

Sharkevich, who was known as Sharky, was also a retired Hartford firefighter, according to police.

"Whether retired or active, every firefighter is a vital part of our brotherhood, and their loss is felt profoundly by all," the Hartford Fire Department said in a statement. "The legacy of Firefighter Sharkevich will continue to inspire us and remind us of the bravery and commitment that define our profession."

The governor has directed flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff in honor of Sharkevich. All U.S. and state flags will remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment.

Hundreds of people came out to pay their respects at his wake in Wethersfield on Sunday. His funeral is being held at the Cathedral of St. Joseph's in Hartford on Monday at 11 a.m.

All Wethersfield public schools will be closed on Monday for Sharkevich's funeral service.

What you can do

Hikers are warned to stay away from Lamentation Mountain in Berlin, Silver Lake and surrounding wooded areas.

Officials said on Thursday that they received a report that hikers went up on the mountain. When or if that happens, crews must stop what they’re doing and can’t continue to drop water on the fire.

Authorities said the use of drones has inhibited crews' efforts and drone operators are warned not to fly them in the area.

During the evening hours, a couple of drones and planes impacted water drop operations. Each time aerial operations are halted it takes at least 30 to 45 minutes to get planes back in the air, officials said.

Officials are trying to track drones being used through police resources.

"Any pilot should know those rules and abide by those restrictions," Massirio said. "If we do find who is doing it, they will have a visit by police and they will have appropriate actions [taken]."

In addition to asking hikers and drone operators to avoid the area, officials from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Forest Protection also said ATVs and UTVs should not be entering the area.

“ATVs and UTVs should not be entering the area. It’s causing danger and if those items do enter the area, such as the aerial aspect, we do have to ground out helicopters,” Forest Protection Supervisor Thomas Trask said.

Massirio said crews probably could have made better progress without the disruptions.

“Thankfully, the incursions didn’t contribute to the growth of the fire,” Massirio said.

Getting the fire under control

Officials said earlier this week that it could take a month to get the fire fully under control.

As firefighters dig a perimeter around the fire by hand to box it in, other crews are battling the fire from the air.

The Connecticut National Guard is contributing and dropping water on the fire from helicopters. Nearly a quarter of a million gallons of water have been dispersed on the fire.

An aerial forestry unit from Maine is also providing resources to fight the fire from the air. Crews from neighboring states have also sent firefighters.

No evacuation orders have been issued. Residents in the area have called in concerns about the proximity of the fire to their homes. Fire officials said they’ve put protections in place, such as sprinklers, to prevent the spread of the fire.

Fire officials also said there are contingencies in place that include trigger points, which are geographic locations that create boundaries.

When the fire reaches those points, that will dictate if and when there will be evacuation orders. Authorities said they are confident that the protections put in place will be enough to keep residents safe.

People living in the area can sign up for emergency alerts through the towns of Berlin or Meriden or CT Alert. Learn more about CT Alert here.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Requesting financial assistance

Authorities contacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through Region 1 to request a fire management assistance grant.

The grant would help recoup costs associated with Hawthorne Fire efforts.

Fire officials said it's a very expensive operation that has already cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Officials said Friday morning that the request has been approved.

“This is one of the most significant brush fires Connecticut has experienced in recent memory, which is largely due to the very dry conditions and lack of rain we have experienced in recent weeks,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “I thank FEMA and the Biden-Harris administration for their rapid response to my request and their continuing partnership with Connecticut to ensure that we can support the resources we need to keep this area safe. I’m also grateful to the many firefighters from departments throughout the region, the aircrew from the Connecticut National Guard, and other first responders who have been working tirelessly day and night on this emergency situation.”

The governor's office said, however, initial estimates indicate that the state’s costs will exceed the grant program’s necessary $330,000 threshold.

Under the grant program, FEMA will provide a 75% reimbursement of the eligible costs of its emergency response.

Closures

The fire on Lamentation Mountain led to the closure of Lamentation Mountain State Park and Giuffrida Park in Meriden.

An alert went out to hikers in the area to stay away from the fire, particularly because of the amount of water being dropped to contain the blaze.

The Silver Lake boat launch is closed and residents living on the lake are being asked to stay off the lake until the fire is contained.

The Middletown Police Department said the city is closely monitoring the fire. Residents and commuters in the Westfield part of town by the Berlin/Meriden town line are being asked to avoid the area so that emergency crews can respond if needed.

Middletown residents are being encouraged to sign up for State of Connecticut and City of Middletown emergency notifications.

The right lane of the north side of the Berlin Turnpike will remain closed in the area of Tollgate Road to allow fire crews access in and out of the Lamentation Mountain area.

Police are asking drivers to refrain from stopping their vehicles on the road in this area as well.