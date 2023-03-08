2 Firefighters Injured, Firetruck Struck While Responding to Crash on I-91 in New Haven

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after being struck by a car while responding to a separate accident on Interstate 91 in New Haven Tuesday night.

Connecticut State Police said the New Haven Fire Department was responding to a motor vehicle accident on I-91 South near exit 6 when a car driven by 22-year-old Wilton Ketter struck a responding firetruck.

Troopers said Ketter, of West Haven, was driving a black BMW when he sideswiped a tractor-trailer, spun out and then hit the firetruck, which was blocking a few lanes of the highway due to the earlier crash.

Two firemen were inside the firetruck when it was hit and were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, state police said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Ketter's car caught on fire and he was extricated from the burning vehicle. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer was also taken to the hospital. The vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene.

Investigators determined that Ketter was driving a car with a license plate that was canceled and belonged to a different vehicle. A gun was also located in his car, and troopers say Ketter isn't permitted to carry a weapon.

He was arrested at the hospital a few hours after the crash. Ketter faces motor vehicle and criminal charges, including carrying a pistol without a permit, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to maintain proper lane, failure to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles, and more.

He was released after posting a $20,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on March 22.