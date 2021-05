Two firefighters were injured in a fire at a home on Valley Street in New Haven early Wednesday morning, according to Mayor Justin Elicker.

The fire broke out sometime around 2 a.m.

There was a report that someone was trapped in the home, according to fire officials. Firefighters pulled at least one person from the burning home.

A short time later, two firefighters were removed from the house and fire crews requested additional ambulances to the scene.