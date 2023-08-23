2 firefighters injured while battling blaze at Bristol home

Two firefighters were hurt while battling a blaze at a single-family home in town on Wednesday.

The fire department said three occupants were able to get out of the Judson Avenue home on their own before crews arrived at about 1 p.m.

One of the residents was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The other two people inside the home were treated at the scene.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and are being evaluated, according to fire officials.

Jaime Mazza

Responding crews made an aggressive interior attack and the fire was contained in about 15 minutes, crews said.

The house is not habitable at this time and the Red Cross is helping four adults who were displaced as a result of the fire. The fire marshal is actively investigating.