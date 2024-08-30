Greenwich

2 firefighters taken to hospital after fire in Greenwich

By Angela Fortuna

Greenwich Fire Department

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with injuries after battling a fire in Greenwich early Thursday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said crews responded to a home in the area of Ridge and Bruce Park just after 4 a.m.

Firefighters found a house that was under construction on fire. McCarthy said crews put out hot spots from a safe distance, which caused delays.

Two firefighters were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to McCarthy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal and state police fire investigation unit.

