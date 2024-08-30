2 firefighters taken to hospital after fire in Greenwich

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with injuries after battling a fire in Greenwich early Thursday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said crews responded to a home in the area of Ridge and Bruce Park just after 4 a.m.

Firefighters found a house that was under construction on fire. McCarthy said crews put out hot spots from a safe distance, which caused delays.

Two firefighters were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to McCarthy.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal and state police fire investigation unit.