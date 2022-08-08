2 Firefighters Treated for Heat Exhaustion After Putting Out Coach Bus Fire in Shelton

Crews are investigating after a coach bus caught fire on Route 8 in Shelton Monday evening.

Officials said they responded to Route 8 South in the area of exit 13 for the passenger bus fire. Fire officials were able to extinguish the blaze within 35 minutes and approximately 20 firefighters responded to the scene.

No one was inside the bus besides the driver at the time of the fire. He was able to make it out safely, according to authorities.

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion at the scene and were ultimately cleared to return to work.

No injuries were reported. The highway was closed while officials put out the blaze and it has since reopened. No additional information was immediately available.