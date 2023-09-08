2 firefighters treated for possible heat exhaustion after fire in Hartford

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for possible heat exhaustion after battling a fire in Hartford.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-family home at 31-33 Carpenter St. in the city’s Parkville neighborhood and found heavy fire on the back porches that had extended to all three floors, according to the fire department.

Crews knocked down the fire and no one was injured in the fire, but two firefighters were transported to the hospital and are being treated for possible heat exhaustion, fire officials said.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire and the special services unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist found adults and two children from two families who have been displaced.

