2 fishermen and a dog rescued from overturned boat near Lighthouse Park

Crews rescued two fishermen and a dog from an overturned boat near Lighthouse Park in New Haven on Monday.
Firefighters responded to the park for a report of a 15-foot fishing boat that had overturned. Two people were reportedly stranded on the rocks with their dog.
According to fire officials, firefighters in cold water suits used rope to rescue both fishermen and the dog.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
