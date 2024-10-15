New Haven

2 fishermen and a dog rescued from overturned boat near Lighthouse Park

New Haven Fire Department

Crews rescued two fishermen and a dog from an overturned boat near Lighthouse Park in New Haven on Monday.

Firefighters responded to the park for a report of a 15-foot fishing boat that had overturned. Two people were reportedly stranded on the rocks with their dog.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to fire officials, firefighters in cold water suits used rope to rescue both fishermen and the dog.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us