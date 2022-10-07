2 Guns Found Inside Hartford's Weaver High School, Student Taken Into Custody

Two guns have been found inside Weaver High School in Hartford and a student has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The school was in a code yellow lockdown until about 3:15 p.m. Since then, all students have been dismissed, buses have left and the lockdown was lifted.

School security personnel have since secured classrooms. Officers are conducting a protective sweep of the area and students are expected to be released soon.

NBC Connecticut

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority," Hartford Public Schools spokesman Jesse Sugarman said. "We will continue to partner with HPD to ensure our community is cared for and students dismissal can transpire in a safe and orderly fashion."

The specifics surrounding the incident are unknown.

An NBC Connecticut crew is at the scene and will provide more details as they become available.