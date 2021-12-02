2 High School Students Robbed at Bus Stop in Waterbury, Suspects Crash Into Police Vehicle

Two high school students were robbed while waiting at a bus stop in Waterbury Thursday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Highland Avenue and Pear Street.

The students, ages 15 and 18, were not injured and told police the suspects drove off in a blue Audi station wagon.

Just after 9 a.m., police located the stolen car when it crashed head-on into a police SUV on Highland Avenue.

Two females and a male, all underage, jumped out of the car and took off, according to police. Officers were able to take all three into custody a short time later.

Police determined the car was reported stolen from Highland Avenue Wednesday.

The officer involved in the crash and the three suspects were all taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“This is another dangerous incident in our community, which involves juveniles operating stolen motor vehicles whom have a history with the criminal justice system of committing violent crimes and continue to further endanger others," Chief Fernando Spagnolo said.