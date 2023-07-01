2 hospitalized after boat explosion in Kent

Two people were taken to the hospital after a boat explosion in Kent on Saturday.

Fire officials said four people were on the boat when it exploded near Club Getaway.

According to firefighters, two of the people were transported to New Milford Hospital to be treated for injuries. Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

It's unclear what caused the explosion. The incident is under investigation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.