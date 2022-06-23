2 Hospitalized After Fire at Home in Watertown

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a fire at a home in Watertown, officials said.

Firefighters and police responded to Litchfield Road, also known at Route 63, where it intersects with Judd Farm Road, or Route 132, for a structure fire.

Responding firefighters said they found heavy fire in the garage area that extended into the main house.

Fire Chief David Bromley said a driver stopped to go inside and look around. He inhaled smoke and was taken to the hospital.

A woman that lived inside the home was also hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

Crews put out the blaze and firefighters are still in the area. Officials said there is pretty severe damage to the home and it isn't habitable.

“It’s a water challenge. We don’t have a water supply out here so it’s basically getting water to the scene. We called in mutual aid from Morris, Bethlehem with tankers," Bromley said.

The residents of the home will be staying with family, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Judd Farm Road is closed at Litchfield Road while officials remain at the scene.