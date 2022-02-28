2 Hospitalized After School Bus Crash in Fairfield

A school bus crash in Fairfield sent a student and the bus's driver to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The bus crashed into a utility pole on Mill Plain Road near Sconset Road around 3 p.m., according to police.

Two students from Tomlinson Middle School were on the bus at the time of the crash.

One student was taken to the hospital after complaining of stomach pain. The other student was evaluated at the scene and then sent home with a parent or guardian, police said.

The bus driver was also taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There was another adult on the First Student bus but that person declined to be taken to the hospital, police said.

Fairfield police are investigating the cause of the crash.