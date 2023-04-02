Tolland

2 Hospitalized After Serious Crash on Route 30 in Tolland

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
Two LifeStar helicopters responded to a crash on Crystal Lake Road (Route 30) in Tolland Sunday.

The head-on crash happened in the 300 block of Crystal Lake Road, according to Tolland Emergency Management.

Two people were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Officials have asked drivers to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

