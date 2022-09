Two people were taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a gas station convenience store in Hartford Saturday morning.

It happened at the Noble gas station on Broad Street.

The SUV crashed into the building, pushing in an outer wall.

The crash was caused by a medical incident, according to police.

The driver and an employee in the store were both taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.