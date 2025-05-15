North Canaan

2 hospitalized, hundreds going through decontamination process after possible hazmat incident in North Canaan

@NorfolkPIO1

Two people have been taken to the hospital and hundreds are going through a decontamination process after a report of a suspicious package at a company in North Canaan, according to the state Department or Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP said emergency crews reported to the Becton Dickenson facility in North Canaan on Thursday and they are working closely with local emergency responders, the Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, local health officials and other state and federal authorities.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution and around 300 to 350 personnel at the facility are undergoing a decontamination process as a precaution as well, according to DEEP.

The department said a contractor is managing the decontamination operation, including shower trailers and the collection of clothing for people leaving the facility.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

North Canaan
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us