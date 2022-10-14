2-Hour Delay at 3 Coventry Schools Due to Power Outage

There is a two-hour delay Friday at three schools in Coventry because of a power outage.

There is a two-hour delay at the Hale Early Education Center, the Capt. Nathan Hale School and Coventry High School, according to the school department website because of power outages and challenges with the emergency backup generator.

There is a possibility that school at the preschool, middle school and high school could be canceled today if they cannot get the generator up and running.

Coventry Grammar School and G. H. Robertson School are on time.

