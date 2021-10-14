2-Hour Delay for Swift Middle School in Watertown After Possible Threat

An investigation is underway at a Watertown middle school Thursday morning after possible threats were made, and the school will now have a two-hour delay.

According to investigators, out of an abundance of caution Swift Middle School has a delay this morning while they determine if the threat was credible.

Police said they are working with the Watertown Board of Education to investigate an uncorroborated comment overheard yesterday regarding an act of violence that would be taking place at Swift Middle School today.

There will be extra security onsite throughout the day, said Chief Joshua Bernegger.

Police have not released additional details into the investigation is at this time.

