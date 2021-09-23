2 Hurt in Mystic House Fire

Two people were rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Mystic Thursday.

Fire officials said they responded to the home on Somersett Drive after receiving multiple calls. Crews found a woman unresponsive in the bedroom and performed CPR. She was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and then transported to the Bridgeport Burn Center.

A second person was taken to L+M with what were described as minor injuries.

Fire officials believe there were only two people in the home at the time.

It appears the fire started in a bedroom, though the cause remains under investigation. The damage is mostly contained to two bedrooms on the second floor and the attic, officials said.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.