2 in Critical Condition After Crash in Hartford

Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Sigourney Street and Collins Street around 3:15 a.m. after getting a report of a serious crash with injuries.

When police arrived, they said they found a sedan partially trapped under a box truck.

According to police, the passenger of the sedan was removed from the vehicle by bystanders and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the sedan was extricated by firefighters and was also taken to an area hospital, officers said.

Investigators said both the passenger and driver of the sedan are in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.