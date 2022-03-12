Hartford

2 in Critical Condition After Crash in Hartford

missile_arthouse_1200x675_887069763668.jpg

Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Hartford early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the intersection of Sigourney Street and Collins Street around 3:15 a.m. after getting a report of a serious crash with injuries.

When police arrived, they said they found a sedan partially trapped under a box truck.

According to police, the passenger of the sedan was removed from the vehicle by bystanders and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the sedan was extricated by firefighters and was also taken to an area hospital, officers said.

Investigators said both the passenger and driver of the sedan are in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordserious crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us