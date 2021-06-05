2 in Critical Condition After Crash in Stamford

Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Stamford early Saturday morning.

Investigators said a 27-year-old Stamford resident was driving northbound on Ocean Drive West and failed to negotiate a curve in the road around 4:45 a.m. The vehicle then hit a utility pole on the corner of the road, broke the pole into two separate pieces and brought down wires with it, police added.

Authorities said the vehicle continued until it came to a final rest in a private driveway after rolling onto the passenger side and hitting a stone pillar.

According to officers, the driver was out of the vehicle when emergency crews arrived, but a passenger, described as a 22-year-old Bridgeport resident, had to be extricated by firefighters.

Both the driver and the passenger were transported to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Both are currently listed in critical condition, they added.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Utility crews are working to repair the broken pole and downed wires.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.