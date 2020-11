Two people are in custody after officials located a stolen car from Hopkinton, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Police said a stolen Land Rover was found in Hartford with two juveniles at the helm.

This led to a foot chase and the two were later taken into police custody.

This stolen Land Rover from Hopkinton Mass (75 miles away) located in Hartford w/2 juveniles at the helm. Auto theft detectives move in, extensive foot chase-2 in custody. LOCK YOUR CARS, TAKE YOUR FOBS. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/Fg4IPdL5ew — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) November 29, 2020

Officials are warning people to lock their cars and take their fobs to prevent car theft.