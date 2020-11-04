fire

2, Including Firefighter, Injured in East Haven Fire; 1 in Custody

brick apartment building with fire damage
NBC Connecticut

Two people, including a firefighter, were injured during an apartment fire in East Haven Wednesday, and another person was taken into police custody.

Fire officials said they were called to the complex on Green Garden Court around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. Crews found heavy fire on the first and second floors. Fire officials said when they arrived they found one person injured and a second fleeing the fire.

One firefighter suffered a serious arm injury and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment, East Haven Fire Chief Matthew Marcarelli said.

The injured occupant was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, fire officials said. The second was taken into custody by police, though fire officials did not immediately say why.

The two units on either side of the apartment that caught fire were also damaged, and 14 people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

fireEast Haven
