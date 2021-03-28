2 Injured After 3-Car Crash in Plainfield

Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries after a three-car crash in Plainfield Sunday afternoon.

Officials said they responded to the crash in the area of Putnam Road in the Wauregan section of town at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Police said a Moosup woman was driving northbound on Putnam Road when her vehicle slid out of control and into the southbound lane. The car then collided with another car, causing that car to go airborne before stopping in the front lawn of 447 Putnam Rd.

The car which slid out of control rolled over multiple times, causing the driver to be ejected from the rear windshield, police said. The car eventually came to a stop on the hood of a third vehicle that was traveling southbound on Putnam Road, according to officials.

The drivers of the first and second cars were transported to nearby hospitals with suspected injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-564-0804.