Bristol

2 injured after car goes over bridge in Bristol

NBC Connecticut

Two people are injured after a car went over a bridge in Bristol on Tuesday.

Police said a Toyota Corolla heading northbound on Andrews Street left the road and went over a bridge abutment of the Pequabuck River around 9:40 a.m.

The vehicle then came to a final rest off of the road on Andrews Street.

According to investigators, two adults in the vehicle were taken to a trauma center for medical care.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Both people were conscious and alert and police described the injuries as non-life threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bristol
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us