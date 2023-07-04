2 injured after car goes over bridge in Bristol

Two people are injured after a car went over a bridge in Bristol on Tuesday.

Police said a Toyota Corolla heading northbound on Andrews Street left the road and went over a bridge abutment of the Pequabuck River around 9:40 a.m.

The vehicle then came to a final rest off of the road on Andrews Street.

According to investigators, two adults in the vehicle were taken to a trauma center for medical care.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Both people were conscious and alert and police described the injuries as non-life threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.