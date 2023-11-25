2 injured after car hits garbage truck on Silas Deane Highway on Wethersfield

One person has life-threatening injuries and another person was taken to the hospital after a car hit a garbage truck on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Silas Deane Highway around 2:40 a.m. after getting a report of a crash involving two vehicles. Injuries were reported.

According to police, a Kia SUV hit a garbage truck. The driver of the Kia had to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters.

Two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Authorities said one person's injuries are described as life-threatening.

The highway was closed for approximately four hours. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.