2 Injured After Car Speeds Through Stop Sign, Lands Near House in Ansonia: PD

ansonia police night
NBCConnecticut.com

Two people were taken to the hospital after a car sped through a stop sign and landed between a cement wall and a house in Ansonia on Friday morning.

Police received a report of a crash where a car struck a house on Platt Street across from the police department around 7:40 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 2003 Hyundai Sonata coming to a rest between a cement wall and a home on Platt Street.

Surveillance video from the police department shows the Hyundai traveling west on Platt Street at a high rate of speed and then failure to stop at Platt, Jewett and Elm Street, police said.

The vehicle then went through the fence, rolled over at least once and came to a final rest between a cement wall and a home, authorities said. There was little to no damage to the home, police added.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle, identified by police as a 35-year-old woman from Ansonia, and the passenger, identified as a 40-year-old man from New Haven, were both taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

