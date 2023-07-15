2 injured after crashing into tree in Harwinton

Two people are injured after they crashed into a tree in Harwinton on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a one-vehicle crash on Delay Road around 11:30 a.m. Investigators said a vehicle went off the road and hit a tree.

The crash caused the driver's door to jam and the driver was extricated.

According to fire officials, the driver and a passenger were injured and were transported to Waterbury Hospital. Authorities did not release details on the extent of their injuries.

Delay Road was closed between Hill Road and Wildcat Hill Road until the scene cleared. It has since reopened.