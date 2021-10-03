Bridgeport

2 Injured After Fire on Bunnel Street in Bridgeport

Getty Images

Two people are injured after a fire in Bridgeport on Sunday afternoon and officials said the scene remains active.

City officials said firefighters are working an "all hands active fire" in the 200th block of Bunnel Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

According to officials, there are preliminary reports of two people injured by the fire. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The incident remains active.

Local

Southington 2 hours ago

Increased Police Presence at Southington Apple Harvest Festival to Ensure Safety of Public

Stamford 2 hours ago

Fire Damages Unoccupied House on Large Estate in Stamford

Authorities did not release details about the extent of any damage or what the cause of the fire may be.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportfire investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us