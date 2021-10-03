2 Injured After Fire on Bunnel Street in Bridgeport

Two people are injured after a fire in Bridgeport on Sunday afternoon and officials said the scene remains active.

City officials said firefighters are working an "all hands active fire" in the 200th block of Bunnel Street.

According to officials, there are preliminary reports of two people injured by the fire. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The incident remains active.

Authorities did not release details about the extent of any damage or what the cause of the fire may be.