2 injured after getting trapped under garden tractor in Stafford

Two people are injured after getting trapped under a garden tractor in Stafford on Saturday.

Dispatchers said the incident happened on West Stafford Road.

According to dispatchers, one person was taken by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital. The second person was taken to Johnson and Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of the injuries.

